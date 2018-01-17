FILE--This undated file photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows Blaze Bernstein. A suspect has been arrested in the death of 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Bernstein,whose body was found this week at a Southern California park.
Nation & World

The Latest: Murder charge filed in college student's killing

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 09:52 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif.

The Latest on the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student in California (all times local):

8:44 a.m.

A murder charge has been filed against a suspect in the death of a University of Pennsylvania student whose body was found buried and stabbed in a Southern California park.

A complaint filed in Orange County Superior Court Wednesday morning alleges 20-year-old Samuel Woodward used a knife to kill 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

District Attorney Tony Rackauckus has scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents during his college's winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His body was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.

___

5:49 a.m.

Prosecutors plan to announce charges in the killing of a University of Pennsylvania student found buried in a Southern California park.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckus has scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to announce his decision on charges for 20-year-old Samuel Woodward, suspected of killing 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein.

Authorities say Bernstein was visiting his parents on winter break when he went to a park with Woodward Jan. 2. His stabbed body was found in a shallow grave there a week later. Woodward was arrested soon after.

In an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register, Woodward told investigators he was angry after Bernstein kissed him the night they went to the park.

Bernstein's parents say the killing may have been a hate crime against their gay son.

