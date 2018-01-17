The Latest: Murder charge filed in college student's killing

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.