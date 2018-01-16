Nation & World

Police: Robbery suspect in custody after shots near school

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 09:56 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Montpelier police say a robbery suspect is in custody after shots were fired near the high school in the Vermont city.

The high school and the nearby state Department of Labor were placed on lockdown following the attempted robbery, in which the suspect fled on foot at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

City officials say students, faculty and staff are safe.

Police say the suspect was found between Montpelier High School and the Department of Labor.

Officials are planning to release more information early Tuesday afternoon.

