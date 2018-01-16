More Videos

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown 1:04

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather 2:09

Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 1:06

'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 2:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Idaho Humane Society construction 0:21

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

  • Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

    Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.
Trump defends allegations that he is racist

President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. The death toll rose to 17 on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Los Angeles Times. NOTE: There is no audio in this clip.

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

In 1840, males outnumbered females 8.68 million to 8.38 million in the United States. By 1950, there were more females than males for the first time in U.S. history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. See other statistics showing how America has changed over the last 225 years.

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This means you may see less census workers in your neighborhood.

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Angela Cacace left a successful career in barbering to start her own construction business and enrolled in the Building Construction Technologies program at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC). On the first day of class, she was surprised to see of 12 students, six were women. It inspired her to start a curated Instagram page called @moveoverbob, connecting and empowering a community of female contractors.

The annual Geminid meteor shower has arrived. Here's when you can see it.

The Geminid meteor shower will put on a dazzling show for skywatchers when it peaks overnight on Dec. 13-14. The Geminids are active every December, when Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris shed by a weird, rocky object named 3200 Phaethon. The dust and grit burn up when they run into Earth's atmosphere in a flurry of "shooting stars."

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Movement can be credited for building a legal foundation that feminist legal theorists expanded upon to fight sexual harassment. Many of the first lawsuits were brought by African American women like Mechelle Vinson, whose case led to the Supreme Court’s landmark 1986 ruling that employers could be liable for the sexual harassers who preyed on women at their workplace.