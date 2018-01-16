Wall Street executive replaces Christie, targets Trump

New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy walks out of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart following a prayer service for him, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Newark, N.J. New Jersey's next governor is kicking off a series of events leading to his inauguration. Murphy and Lt. Gov.-elect Sheila Oliver plan to visit various towns on Saturday to promote opportunities for transit. Events are planned on Sunday and Monday before they are sworn into office at the War Memorial in Trenton on Tuesday. Julio Cortez AP Photo