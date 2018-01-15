Nation & World

Volcano in Papua New Guinea little known, hard to predict

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 09:52 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

People in Papua New Guinea are being warned that an eruption of a volcano in the South Pacific nation could also cause a tsunami.

The volcano on small Kadovar Island has been erupting for more than a week, forcing 700 people to leave that island and 3,000 to be evacuated from nearby Biem Island. Flights in the area have been canceled due to the risk posed by the ash plumes.

Chris Firth, a volcano expert from the Department of Earth and Planetary Science at Australia's Macquarie University, said Tuesday the steepness of the volcano meant an eruption may trigger landslides into the sea, which could create a tsunami.

The volcano was also not well-studied so its activity would be harder to predict.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump defends allegations that he is racist

    President Donald Trump defended himself against accusations that he is racist, this time after recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations. "No, No. I'm not a racist," Trump said Sunday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump defends allegations that he is racist

Trump defends allegations that he is racist 0:30

Trump defends allegations that he is racist
Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise
Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides 3:16

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by California mudslides

View More Video