Trust and truth under Trump: Americans are in a quandary

In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Victoria Steel, 50 of Cheyenne, Wyo. talks about President Trump and the media. Americans say they are increasingly confused and concerned about who can be trusted to tell them the truth about what’s happening in Washington these days. Interviews and research from President Donald Trump’s first year in office suggest Americans are scanning outlets for information about their government and their president. Steel says it's important for people to invest the time needed to find the truth about issues in the news rather than relying on sound bites and tweets. Bob Moen AP Photo