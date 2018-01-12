Haiti calls reported Trump remark 'racist,' says 'shocked'

More Videos

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 'Survivor' 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"

Pause
Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain. 3:19

Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain.

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

  • Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

    President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words.

President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy
President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

Nation & World

Haiti calls reported Trump remark 'racist,' says 'shocked'

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 07:38 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

Haiti says it is "deeply shocked and outraged" by President Donald Trump's reported vulgar remark on migration calling it "racist."

The Haitian government says in a statement that "these insulting and reprehensible statements in no way reflect the virtues of wisdom, restraint and discernment that must be cultivated by any high political authority."

It adds that the comment as reported "reflects a totally erroneous and racist view of the Haitian community and its contribution to the United States."

On Thursday Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trump denied Friday that he used the vulgar expression, saying "this was not the language used."

Haiti's ambassador to Washington told local radio that his government complained to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 'Survivor' 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"

Pause
Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain. 3:19

Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain.

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:07

Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 1:33

Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:58

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks

  • Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

    Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

View More Video