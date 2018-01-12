The Latest: State Department tweets for African engagement

More Videos 1:58 Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise Pause 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" 1:23 Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:32 Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 0:14 Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 3:19 Idaho DACA 'Dreamer' plans to be a nurse. Her future is now uncertain. 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle 1:07 Boise State gymnasts preview 2018 season with high expectations 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

