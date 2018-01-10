FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. U.S. Marshals say they've brought Saito, who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital, back to the islands from California.
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. U.S. Marshals say they've brought Saito, who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital, back to the islands from California. Terry Chea, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, escaped hospital patient Randall Saito points to a guard as he sits in an inmate visitor's booth at San Joaquin County Jail before a scheduled court hearing in French Camp, Calif. U.S. Marshals say they've brought Saito, who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital, back to the islands from California. Terry Chea, File AP Photo

Nation & World

US marshals return escaped psychiatric patient to Hawaii

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 07:40 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

U.S. marshals say they've brought a man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital back to the islands from California.

Randall Saito faces escape charges stemming from his unauthorized departure from Hawaii State Hospital in November.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that Saito returned to an undisclosed location on Oahu.

The state attorney general's office says Saito is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center unless he posts $500,000 bail. If he posts bail, he'll be taken back to Hawaii State Hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saito walked out of the suburban Honolulu hospital and took a taxi to the airport. Police arrested him in Stockton, California, three days later.

Saito was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family, including newborn and dogs, trapped in house by California mudslides

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family, including newborn and dogs, trapped in house by California mudslides

Coast Guard airlifts family, including newborn and dogs, trapped in house by California mudslides 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family, including newborn and dogs, trapped in house by California mudslides
California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow 1:11

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow
Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

View More Video