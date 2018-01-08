In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Federal customs shows cocaine that officials found in Philadelphia that was hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico. Officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered the more than 700 pounds
In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Federal customs shows cocaine that officials found in Philadelphia that was hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico. Officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered the more than 700 pounds 317 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside false walls of the furniture, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.

Nation & World

Customs officers seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:30 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered more than 700 pounds (317 kilograms) of cocaine hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.

The drugs, which had a street value of about $22 million, were seized in November by Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia.

The drugs were found hidden inside false walls of the furniture. More than 250 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine were concealed in the compartments.

The furniture was searched after officers detected something unusual about one of the shipping containers.

An investigation is ongoing.

