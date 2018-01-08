Nation & World

Olympics keeps 'door open' for NKorea at Pyeongchang Games

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:53 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

GENEVA

Olympics officials say they have "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the upcoming Winter Games in South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee has long sought a diplomatic success that could allow the reclusive Communist country to participate in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Monday the registration deadline has been extended and that the Lausanne, Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting U.N. sanctions against North Korea.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wished success for the Games and suggested the North may send a delegation. Officials for the two countries are set to meet on Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Japanese media reported over the weekend that North Korea's IOC representative, Chang Ung, was headed to Switzerland.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

    A student defied all odds to win $10,000 after he sank a golf putt from 94 feet at the Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, on January 6.

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court 0:42

Clemson student wins $10,000 after sinking golf putt across full length of basketball court
Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

View More Video