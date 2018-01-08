FILE - In this April 28, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Atlanta. Trump disparaged the city as "crime infested" and falling apart" after the city's Democratic congressman, Rep. John Lewis, announced he would not attend Trump’s inauguration. Atlanta residents didn't forget those comments, and some think he is being hypocritical by attending the college football championship at the city's new stadium on Monday, Jan. 8.
Nation & World

NAACP plans to protest Trump's visit to Atlanta

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 05:01 AM

ATLANTA

The NAACP is urging people to wear white and hold anti-Trump signs on Monday. Another group says demonstrators will "take a knee" before the big game to protest President Donald Trump's visit to Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they worked with the Secret Service on preparations for months before the College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

The NAACP said Sunday that wearing white is meant to mock the "snowflake" label Trump's supporters use to describe their opponents.

Another group, Refuse Fascism ATL, says that before kickoff, they'll "take a knee against Trump" outside CNN's world headquarters, in solidarity with athletes who have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

