Imprisoned Kuwaiti activist announces hunger strike

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 03:51 AM

KUWAIT CITY

A Kuwaiti human rights activist sentenced to seven years in prison for taking part in a protest in 2011 has announced a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment.

A statement issued to The Associated Press on Saturday by Sulaiman Binjassem's family says he is on hunger strike to protest the court's "unjust ruling."

He is among nearly 70 defendants sentenced to prison for briefly entering the parliament building during a protest seven years ago against corruption and allegations of bribery among officials. A lower court acquitted the defendants in 2013, but an appeals court in November found them guilty on a range of other charges, including protesting illegally.

Binjassem and three others announced earlier this week from prison the creation of a new political bloc.

