Nation & World

Colorado Capitol briefly on lockdown after shooting report

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:57 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DENVER

A report of shots fired near the Colorado state Capitol briefly put the building on lockdown Thursday.

Police are still investigating what happened but said there were no reports of any injuries. A photograph from The Denver Post showed police taking a man into custody outside the Capitol.

Witnesses told Denver media outlets that two people shot at each other. A number of shell casings were seen on the street.

Joshua Crews, 36, told The Denver Post that he was waiting for a bus nearby when he heard about a dozen shots before getting on the bus. He rode the bus past the Capitol and then police stopped it soon afterward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dustin Cabellos told the newspaper that he was near the Capitol when he saw gunshots coming from a vehicle. He dove behind a barrier to protect himself.

"There was a lot of traffic at the time," Cabellos said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland
See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video