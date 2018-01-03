Nation & World

Saudi diplomat approved in Lebanon, ending diplomatic tussle

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BEIRUT

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon has assumed office after presenting his credentials to the president, ending a diplomatic tussle between the two countries.

Ambassador Walid al-Yaacoubi and his Lebanese counterpart in Saudi Arabia were caught in an apparent dispute over representation, with each country delaying accreditation of the other's diplomat, though both were named months ago.

The delay highlighted lingering tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon following the bizarre, now-reversed resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri from Riyadh. The resignation at the time was widely perceived as Saudi-orchestrated.

Al-Yaacoubi presented his credentials to President Michel Aoun Wednesday, after Lebanese Ambassador Fawzi Kabbara, a member of Hariri's political party, was approved in Riyadh. He had been named to the post in July but remained unaccredited in Saudi Arabia.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

    Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about the abuse she received from Larry Nassar while she was on the team. Her lawyer gives more details on the "draconian" demands she wishes to reverse.

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:26

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics
How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

View More Video