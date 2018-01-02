Nation & World

Man accused of obstructing terror probe remains jailed

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 01:41 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A Virginia man accused of obstructing a terrorism investigation by destroying a thumb drive will remain in jail for at least another week.

Twenty-one-year-old Sean Duncan of Sterling made an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court after his arrest Friday. A magistrate ordered that Duncan remain jailed pending a Jan. 8 hearing.

According to an FBI affidavit, agents were preparing to execute a search warrant on Duncan's home when he ran out the back door and tossed a bag with a crushed thumb drive over agents' heads.

The affidavit says Duncan has been under FBI scrutiny since February 2016, when he was living in the Pittsburgh suburbs. Family members told authorities that Duncan had converted to Islam and may have become radicalized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

    Gymnast McKayla Maroney alleges in a lawsuit that USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about the abuse she received from Larry Nassar while she was on the team. Her lawyer gives more details on the "draconian" demands she wishes to reverse.

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse
How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:26

How America has changed: 225 years of statistics
How the U.S. census will change in 2020 2:36

How the U.S. census will change in 2020

View More Video