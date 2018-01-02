FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms talks during an election-night watch party in Atlanta. Bottoms, Atlanta's new mayor, will be sworn into office during a ceremony at Morehouse College on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Nation & World

With long campaign behind her, Atlanta's new mayor sworn in

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 02:24 PM

ATLANTA

After emerging victorious from a crowded field and a bitterly contested runoff, Atlanta's new mayor has been sworn in.

Local news outlets report that Keisha Lance Bottoms took her oath of office during an inauguration ceremony at Morehouse College Tuesday. City council members, council President Felicia Moore and municipal court judges were also set to take office.

Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood in a Dec. 5 runoff election to succeed Kasim Reed as Atlanta's mayor.

The runoff between the two city council members was marked by political grudges and allegations of corruption.

Bottoms is Atlanta's sixth consecutive black mayor since Maynard Jackson was elected in 1973.

City Council members were expected to convene at 5 p.m. Tuesday for their first organizational meeting of their new session.

