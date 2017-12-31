Nation & World

Palestinians recall envoy after rally with Pakistan cleric

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 12:11 AM

ISLAMABAD

The Palestinians have withdrawn their envoy to Pakistan after he appeared at a rally in Rawalpindi with a radical cleric linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Palestinian envoy Walid Abu Ali shared the stage at Friday's rally, held to protest the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, with Hafiz Saeed, the head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa movement.

The State Department has posted a $10 million bounty for Saeed over his alleged links to the Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people.

In a statement Saturday addressed to India, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the envoy's participation "in the presence of individuals accused of supporting terrorism" was "an unintended mistake, but not justified." It said the envoy has been recalled.

