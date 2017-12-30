Nation & World

California man arrested in fatal Kansas police shooting

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:39 AM

LOS ANGELES

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

The official says 25-year-old Tyler Barriss was arrested Friday, but had no information on charges. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who was killed Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. Relatives identified him as 28-year-old Andrew Finch.

Police on Friday blamed a "prankster" who called 911 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at the victim's address. A SWAT team responded.

Barriss was convicted in 2016 on two counts of making a false bomb report to a TV station in California.

