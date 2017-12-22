Disney unveils Trump’s Hall of Presidents robot, and the reviews are not good

The first reviews of the Donald Trump animatronic unveiled Tuesday at the Hall of Presidents at Disney World probably won’t please a president given to boasting.
The life-size Trump robot — wearing a striped tie that dangles below its belt — stands at the front of the stage across a table from Abraham Lincoln.
(Eagle-eyed observers noted a glass of water on the table next to Trump and wondered whether Disney is trolling Trump, who has noticeably been drinking more water lately during speeches.)
A closer look at Donald Trump’s animatronic robot unveiled today in the Hall of Presidents at Disney. Well, at least they got the hair right. pic.twitter.com/iBdy2hs4hx— Phil Amato (@PhilAmatoANjax) December 19, 2017
The robot has been shrouded in controversy for months. More than 15,000 people signed a Change.org petition earlier this year asking Disney not to give the Trump animatronic a speaking role in the show.
But, it speaks.
Disney fan site WDWMagic.com on Monday posted a sneak peek at the Trump robot and other changes to the Hall in Orlando and pronounced everything tastefully done and “very American.”
The new Hall of Presidents was done really well. From the upgrades to Donald Trump, everything was done tastefully and very American.— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017
But Twitter begged to differ, declaring that the robot looks like a lot of people, but not necessarily Trump.
Hillary, is that you?
The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8— maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017
Some people think it looks like Lloyd Bridges.
Proud to see Walt Disney World reopen the Hall of Presidents by finally honoring our country's greatest leader: Lloyd Bridges from "Hot Shots, Part Deux". pic.twitter.com/Am9PGxL28Y— David A. Scott Jr. (@DAScottJr) December 18, 2017
Others see Jon Voight in that face.
It's weird how the Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents is Trump from an HBO movie five years from now where he's played by Jon Voight pic.twitter.com/7GtizFfELR— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 19, 2017
So did Disney just have an extra copy of Jon Voight's face lying around or... pic.twitter.com/AxlCOinLn6— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) December 19, 2017
Or, is it Billy Graham?
Why is Billy Graham in Hall of Presidents? pic.twitter.com/mM41O5biCH— Scratcher (@ScratcherSays) December 18, 2017
Or Peter Boyle?
Okay, I finally figured out who the Hall of Presidents Trump looks like: Peter Boyle pic.twitter.com/l6mm79yi1q— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 19, 2017
Or, yikes, Chucky?
Trump robot in the Hall of Presidents looks like a 71-year-old Chucky doll. pic.twitter.com/yLCBmhpNvG— John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) December 19, 2017
Yes, the snark is flowing like a river.
The Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents looks almost as deranged as the real Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/QmuSgV8EwW— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 19, 2017
Whomever the person is that designed the @realDonaldTrump animatronic at the Hall of Presidents @WaltDisneyWorld,— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) December 19, 2017
...all I can say is:
"WELCOME TO THE RESISTANCE"
pic.twitter.com/7u5r5ZpPHi
Disney finally put Trump in the Hall of Presidents and the others are all “can you believe this schmuck” pic.twitter.com/cpn3N3kxfe— shauna (@goldengateblond) December 19, 2017
Trump in Disney’s Hall of Presidents. Someone programmed Lincoln to give Jefferson a “Seriously?” side eye. pic.twitter.com/a11IDV1j6R— Tane Danger (@TaneDanger) December 19, 2017
Donald Trump being added to Disney's "Hall of Presidents" is now the world's most well-known participation trophy.— Charlotte Clymer️ (@cmclymer) December 18, 2017
SECURITY: “Sir, please stop breaking into the Hall of Presidents after hours.”— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 19, 2017
DON JR: “This is the only way my dad will talk to me”
Go ahead and laugh, tweeted Trump supporters, who mocked the “left” for its meltdown. He’s still the president.
"Hall of Presidents"— First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 19, 2017
Liberals are so cute. Little kids with their SNL skits, cartoons, ridicule, and stupid hashtag games.
Let them have fun, I guess. Meanwhile, Trump and his base will focus on things like tax reform, jobs, and national security.
And don’t even think about taking out your “Resistance” anger on the robot.
Apparently spikes have been installed on the stage.
Sigh. We just can’t have nice things anymore.
Thinking about jumping on the stage? Think again. There’s been spikes installed to prevent such actions #HallOfPresidents pic.twitter.com/avYwWnKgul— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) December 18, 2017
