An animatronic version of President Trump at the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Disney Disney/via Associated Press

Nation & World

Disney unveils Trump’s Hall of Presidents robot, and the reviews are not good

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 01:55 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:07 PM

The first reviews of the Donald Trump animatronic unveiled Tuesday at the Hall of Presidents at Disney World probably won’t please a president given to boasting.

The life-size Trump robot — wearing a striped tie that dangles below its belt — stands at the front of the stage across a table from Abraham Lincoln.

(Eagle-eyed observers noted a glass of water on the table next to Trump and wondered whether Disney is trolling Trump, who has noticeably been drinking more water lately during speeches.)

The robot has been shrouded in controversy for months. More than 15,000 people signed a Change.org petition earlier this year asking Disney not to give the Trump animatronic a speaking role in the show.

But, it speaks.

Disney fan site WDWMagic.com on Monday posted a sneak peek at the Trump robot and other changes to the Hall in Orlando and pronounced everything tastefully done and “very American.”

But Twitter begged to differ, declaring that the robot looks like a lot of people, but not necessarily Trump.

Hillary, is that you?

Some people think it looks like Lloyd Bridges.

Others see Jon Voight in that face.

Or, is it Billy Graham?

Or Peter Boyle?

Or, yikes, Chucky?

Yes, the snark is flowing like a river.

Go ahead and laugh, tweeted Trump supporters, who mocked the “left” for its meltdown. He’s still the president.

And don’t even think about taking out your “Resistance” anger on the robot.

Apparently spikes have been installed on the stage.

Sigh. We just can’t have nice things anymore.

