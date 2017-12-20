No decision yet on Russia's participation in Paralympics

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Angela Cacace left a successful career in barbering to start her own construction business and enrolled in the Building Construction Technologies program at Central Carolina Community College (CCCC). On the first day of class, she was surprised to see of 12 students, six were women. It inspired her to start a curated Instagram page called @moveoverbob, connecting and empowering a community of female contractors.