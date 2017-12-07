FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, at United Nations headquarters. The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation. In an interview Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, at United Nations headquarters. The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation. In an interview Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in North Korea, at United Nations headquarters. The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation. In an interview Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo

Nation & World

USOC plan for Olympics unchanged despite ambassador's doubts

The Associated Press

December 07, 2017 11:01 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation.

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"There's an open question," she said. "I have not heard anything about that. But I do know that in the talks that we have, whether it's Jerusalem, whether it's North Korea, it's always about, how do we do protect the U.S. citizens in the area."

USOC spokesman Mark Jones released a statement Thursday in response, saying the committee had not had any discussions, either internally or with government officials, about the possibility of not taking teams to next year's Olympics.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

    Some progress was made battling the fires in Southern California, but now firefighters must now brace themselves for extreme wind that could spark new fires or grow smaller ones.

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"
4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year 1:50

4 reasons California’s fires are so bad this year
Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA 0:21

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

View More Video