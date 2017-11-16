Nation & World

Police arrest man who held hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 03:56 AM

MADRID

Spanish police said Thursday they arrested a man who took several people hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said the man gave himself up after police talked with him for an hour at a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera.

The officer said no one was injured.

He said the man had taken at least four people hostage and was armed with a handgun.

Police had no immediate on details on the man's identity.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

