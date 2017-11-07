IOC suspends Frank Fredericks over French corruption charges

FILE - A May 8, 1999 file photo of Frank Fredericks of Namibia celebrating his victory in the men's 200-meter final in the IAAF Japan Grand Prix in Osaka, Japan. The IOC said Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 it decided to “suspend Mr. Frank Fredericks from all the rights, prerogatives and functions deriving from his quality as an IOC member." The decision comes four days after he was charged in a French investigation of suspected bribery in the 2016 Olympic host city vote. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo