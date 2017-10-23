Montana GOP official says she ‘would have shot’ journalist assaulted by Gianforte

More Videos

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Pause
Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill 3:18

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 2:15

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

  • Rep. Gianforte accused of 'body-slamming' reporter in Montana

    Greg Gianforte (R), was a candidate for U.S. House when he was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017.

Greg Gianforte (R), was a candidate for U.S. House when he was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Credit: Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP
Greg Gianforte (R), was a candidate for U.S. House when he was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Credit: Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Nation & World

Montana GOP official says she ‘would have shot’ journalist assaulted by Gianforte

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 23, 2017 12:40 PM

Karen Marshall told the Voices of Montana radio hosts last week that Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs “just pushed a little too hard” last spring when asking Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte questions on health care, according to The Hill.

“If that kid had done to me what he did to Greg, I would have shot him,” said Marshall, the vice president of programs for Gallatin County Republican Women.

She was responding to a question during an interview alongside John Heenan, a Democrat who hopes to vie for Gianforte’s seat in 2018.

At campaign headquarters the night before the Montana special election in May 2017, Gianforte “bodyslammed” the reporter, breaking his glasses. Gianforte later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. If it had been her, Marshall said on the radio show last week, Jacobs wouldn’t have been so lucky.

On Monday morning, Marshall’s name was no longer listed on the GCRW website as the programs VP, though the position was not noted as being vacant.

“That kid came on private property, came into a private building and went into a very private room that I would not even have gone into,” Marshall said on the show. “It was a set-up. A complete set-up. He just pushed a little too hard.”

Jacobs was among several reporters in the private room after the picnic event, and audio of the incident was quickly made public as Gianforte first accused Jacobs of instigating the assault.

The Helena Independent Record reported that Marshall hung up on a reporter Friday morning, saying “I don't really speak to reporters” before the line went dead. A spokesman for Gianforte said the the Montanan, who went on to win the special election, disagrees with Marshall’s remarks and is focused on representing his state in Washington, D.C.

Heenan, the Congress hopeful, also condemned Marshall’s comments later.

“The fact members of [Gianforte’s] party are sort of doubling down and wishing worse harm on Ben Jacobs really bothers me,” Heenan said in a press release. “There’s just no place in politics for this type of violent rhetoric. It’s not a partisan issue.”

Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free. 1:11

She was in prison. Now, she receives a car for free.

Pause
Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill 3:18

Deeds battles the Mega Bloody Mary at Homestead Bar & Grill

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care 2:15

New Nampa hospital won't separate families from new babies needing intensive care

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire 2:16

Ada County Sheriff describes burglary, shooting and fire

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above 5:10

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 1:41

What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself.

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs 2:21

Upset by loose dog, man's threat lands him in handcuffs

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:28

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

  • See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

    Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above

View More Video