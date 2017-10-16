This Washington principal heard pawing at his office window. It was a wild cougar.

More Videos 0:39 Watch family find dog alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home Pause 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 2:29 Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cougar's reflection caught on camera as it peers into windows of Washington school A surveillance camera at Northwest Liberty School in Woodinville, Wash., caught footage of a cougar as the animal peered into school windows. The big cat stared down principal Bob Hagin as he worked in his office. A surveillance camera at Northwest Liberty School in Woodinville, Wash., caught footage of a cougar as the animal peered into school windows. The big cat stared down principal Bob Hagin as he worked in his office. Northwest Liberty School

