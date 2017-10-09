Spokane cyclist yelled ‘hot pizza’ to avoid a collision. It could cost him some dough

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said. During a press conference on October 3, they also talked about the cameras found at the room and the heroics of a security guard at the hotel.