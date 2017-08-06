John Kelly, a former general, restoring order at ‘dysfunctional’ White House

Then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who is now White House chief of staff, appears before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 6, 2017. Whether Kelly will succeed in imposing a lasting, military discipline on a famously chaotic White House remains in doubt, but it has become clear Kelly, a retired Marine general, is determined to confront the president with the kind of bracing discipline that has never been part of Trump’s reality. DOUG MILLS NYT