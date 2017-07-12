Ex-Brazilian President Silva convicted of corruption

FILE - In this July 5, 2017 file photo, Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the inauguration ceremony for the new leadership of the Workers' Party, with ousted President Dilma Rousseff, behind, in Brasilia, Brazil. A Brazilian federal judge has convicted the former president of corruption and money laundering on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo