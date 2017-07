An acrobat does a flip mid-air during a media preview of Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Singapore. Kooza is a return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, combining two circus traditions of acrobatic performance and the art of clowning. The name Kooza is inspired by the Sanskrit word "koza" which means "box," or "treasure," and was chosen because of the underlying concept of the production, which is the idea of a "circus in a box." Wong Maye-E AP Photo