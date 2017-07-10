Nation & World

July 10, 2017 12:15 PM

Carjacking suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

The Associated Press
HARRIS, Minn.

Authorities say a carjacking suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota and his young daughter who was in the car is safe.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says law officers fired shots after the suspect was found outside the town of Harris on Monday. The man died at the scene.

The carjacking was reported that morning in North Branch. Authorities say the suspect had his 7-year-old daughter with him when the black Chevrolet Impala was taken.

Authorities say the suspect called OnStar just before 10 a.m. and asked for someone to come and get his daughter. Police say the man was making suicidal threats.

Police say the girl was found safe. The name of the suspect was not released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

