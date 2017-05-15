Trump attorney Michael Cohen draws fire for posting photo of his daughter in lingerie

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, has stirred up an online debate over a photo he tweeted on Sunday of his adult daughter.
In the black-and-white photo Samantha Blake Cohen, a student at the University of Pennsylvania, poses in black stockings and a bra.
“So proud of my Ivy League daughter … brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick,” he wrote, adding a link to @samichka_, his daughter’s Instagram.
So proud of my Ivy League daughter...brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick. On Instagram @samichka_ pic.twitter.com/mpQxhr3mh3— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 15, 2017
California socialite and model Edie Sedgwick, who died in 1971, became a muse of Andy Warhol in the 1960s at the height of the Pop Art movement, according to Biography.
The ick factor of a father posting a photo of his daughter in a state of undress ran too high for some people. One Twitter user called Cohen “Mr. Creepypants.”
Cohen blocked some people who criticized him.
@MichaelCohen212 The last time my dad posted a pic of me in lingerie was never.— Mimi ™ (@Mimi_ftw) May 15, 2017
@MichaelCohen212 It's cool to take pride in your daughter, but weird to be posting her underwear photos honestly.— Austin Braun ☻ (@AustinOnSocial) May 15, 2017
@EmperorAndoe @politisteve @gregcalvert @AustinOnSocial @MichaelCohen212 This ick factor just keeps getting worse and worse. Usually dads are angry when they see pics like this of their daughter.— Therese (@BusinessMODERN) May 15, 2017
Cohen made news last year in defending Trump from allegations of sexual assault from several women. When Trump suggested, according to the Washington Post, that his accusers weren’t attractive enough for him to assault, Cohen said, “I think what Mr. Trump is really trying to say is that they’re not somebody that he would be attracted to and therefore the whole thing is nonsense.”
Cohen shot back at a couple of his own critics on Sunday. When one suggested that the photo was pornographic he replied, “Jealous?”
When another wrote that most fathers don’t post photos of their daughters in lingerie, he wrote: “Beauty and brains you a-hole! It’s a modeling shot remake from an old Edie Sedgwick photo. #hater.”
Nothing wrong with being a proud papa, wrote some people who still questioned whether the photo was father-appropriate.
“She’s lovely,” tweeted one woman. “But seriously dude, no cap & gown pics available? Think before you post. If she has got brains, she didn’t get them from you.”
Samantha Cohen defended her father, telling the Daily Mail that he has always been supportive of her endeavors and “was merely expressing his pride.”
She told the British publication that after finishing a rough semester with a 3.75 GPA, photographer Abi Polinsky asked her to pose for some shots. The photo partially re-creates a famous Warhol photo of Sedgwick.
Samantha posted the original photo to her public Instagram, where she has also posted photos of herself in swimwear.
“There is nothing inappropriate in the picture, and those who seek to make it something it is not are merely Trump haters who are using this as an opportunity to stir up drama,” she told the Daily Mail.
“I find it hypocritical that those who consider themselves liberal would criticize a woman embracing her body. There is nothing sexualized about the photograph ... it is tasteful and it is demure.”
At least one mom defended the tweet, too, which Cohen posted on Mother’s Day.
@annanotherthng @MichaelCohen212 @akaProfessorCha @PeabsLord As mother of 2 Ivy daughters this pic is no big deal. The kids consider it art & impressive. You people r unsophisticated & out of touch.— alexpk2 (@apk222) May 15, 2017
