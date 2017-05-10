Los Angeles Olympic dreams might be delayed to 2028

FILE - At left is a Feb. 13, 2008, file photo showing the facade of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. At right, in a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, the Eiffel Tower is lit with colors for Paris 2024 during the launch of the international campaign of Paris as candidate for the 2024 Olympic summer games in Paris. Officially, Los Angeles and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games that will be awarded in September at a meeting of Olympic leaders in Lima, Peru. On the table, however, is a proposal to use that meeting to dole out the next two Olympics _ 2024 and 2028 _ one to each city. File AP Photo