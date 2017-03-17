IOC sets up group to look at double 2024-2028 Olympic picks

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff Pause

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere

2:23 Ice climbing rescue drill, puja ceremony in Nepal

1:38 Watch Idaho Power release 50,000 rainbow trout into C.J. Strike Reservoir

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing