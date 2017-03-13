Need a smile? Watch this tiny Yorkie carry her big toy out of a store

Lucy had quite the shopping trip last week.
She got to pick out her own toy at the store, and, as she has been known to do, she chose the biggest one she could find: a plush Lambchop toy easily twice her size.
With Herculean determination and a dash of diva attitude, Lucy the Yorkie dragged that stuffed toy right out of the door of a pet store while her “mom,” Vickie Sheffer Adkins Fulton, filmed her.
Fulton posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday. As of Tuesday it had been seen more than 15 million times and had generated more than 37,000 comments that all read much like this: “I love this little dog.”
“It’s overwhelming to see that a video of a precious little dog can bring so many smiles and laughter for people,” says Fulton, who is retired from the Henderson County Schools in Kentucky.
“I am receiving so many nice comments from people all over the world. You name a country or state, and we’ve probably heard something from them. This has been so overwhelming for us.”
When the video began going viral, Fulton posted more details about 8-year-old Lucy’s shopping trip, which happened while Fulton and her husband were vacationing in Daytona Beach, Fla.
She wrote that her Facebook friends have seen posts before about her fur baby, who roots for the University of Kentucky and has the blue hair bows to prove it. But this time, it’s different.
“Our kids informed us that video has gone viral ... according to them that is a big deal,” she wrote.
She said she’s received comments and friend requests not only from around the country but from Russia, Canada, Ireland, Indonesia and New Zealand, to name just a few places where Lucy has worked her charm.
“This is not the first shopping trip for Lucy,” Fulton wrote. “The more she has shopped the bigger the toy gets and the bigger the toy gets the higher the price!
“But her papa didn’t say a word about how much the one she picked out was ...... YES ...... she is spoiled but a good spoiled.”
And by spoiled, she means this:
