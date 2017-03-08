AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins

1:47 Boise River March 8 High Water Pause

1:07 Trailhead offers home for more-mature startups at new Trailhead North

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:00 Moose wanders through Boise's North End

1:37 Trump calls NAFTA 'a catastrophe for our workers'

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

0:33 Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food