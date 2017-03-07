The Latest: Berke elected to 2nd term as Chattanooga mayor

The Latest on the Chattanooga mayor's race (all times local):
8:30 p.m.
Democrat Andy Berke has been elected to a second term as Chattanooga mayor.
The former state senator earned 64 percent of the vote, compared with 26 percent for his closest of three challengers, City Councilman Larry Grohn.
Berke was elected to his first term as Chattanooga mayor in 2013. Grohn criticized Berke during the campaign for allegedly being distracted from running the city by aspirations for statewide or federal office.
Turnout was about 20 percent of registered voters in Chattanooga.
Berke raised more than $500,000 for his re-election effort, while his three opponents combined for about $62,000.
1:30 p.m.
Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to give Andy Berke another term as Chattanooga mayor.
Berke is a former state senator who was first elected mayor with more than 70 percent of the vote in 2013. He succeeded term-limited Mayor Ron Littlefield.
This year Berke faces City Councilman Larry Grohn, former Council member David Crockett and architectural consultant Chris Long.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that Berke has raised more than $500,000 for his re-election bid. His three rivals combined to raise about $62,000.
Berke's administration has had to grapple with a school bus crash that left six children dead in December and the 2015 fatal shootings of four Marines and a sailor by a man determined to have been inspired by foreign terrorists.
