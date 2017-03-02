Bush paints portraits of wounded vets

In a video taken from the driver’s cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
The first face transplant performed at Mayo Clinic is providing a man from Wyoming a second chance at a normal life after he was disfigured by a gunshot in a suicide attempt a decade ago. He now has the face of another man who took his own life.
California is trying to avert disaster at the tallest dam in the United States. With the possibility of more rain on the way, engineers are working as quickly as possible while evacuees are uncertain when they will be able to return home.
David Collet captured footage of a tornado while working in the Starlight Studios warehouse near the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, La. Safety note: In the event of a tornado (ever), get to shelter like a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. Do not film the tornado!
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.
The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
Spokane Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20. His bodycam video shows he was able to break a car window and help pull a woman from the burning car.
A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.