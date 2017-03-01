Was Trump tribute to fallen soldier fitting or calculated?

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it' Pause

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets

1:21 For Boise State gymnastics, there is nothing more important than team chemistry

2:56 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video