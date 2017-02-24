Prosecutor won't retry Albuquerque police shooting case

Two former Albuquerque police officers charged with killing a homeless camper — a police shooting that sparked weeks of protests in New Mexico's largest city and was followed by U.S. Justice Department-ordered police reforms — won't face a retrial or any new charges, the newly installed district attorney announced Friday.
Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez said he concluded prosecutors didn't have any new evidence to successfully prosecute the case involving former Albuquerque Officer Dominique Perez and Detective Keith Sandy. Torres said he came to the conclusion after an independent review of the case by seven senior trial prosecutors from judicial districts around the state.
"We just didn't have (any) new evidence," Torrez said. "I have an ethical responsibility to pursue cases only when I think I can meet my burden of proof."
However, Torrez said he believed "mistakes were made" in the 2014 police shooting of James Boyd
Both stood trial in October for Boyd's death, but the trial ended in a hung jury. A special prosecutor later dismissed the case against Perez. Sandy's case was still pending until Friday.
Defense attorneys had argued during Perez and Sandy's three-week trial that the shooting of Boyd was justified.
The shooting sparked angry protests around the city, including one demonstration that forced authorities to use tear gas on protesters in downtown Albuquerque and another where protesters shut down a city council meeting. Albuquerque police have faced criticism amid about 20 fatal shootings by police in a four-year period.
The Boyd shooting also preceded a broader national debate about officers' use of force. It led Albuquerque's mayor to push for the U.S. Justice Department to accelerate an investigation into the police department.
Under investigation by the Justice Department for more than a year over allegations of excessive force, Albuquerque police faced a scathing federal report after Boyd's death describing a "culture of aggression" and faulting officers for using unreasonable force with the mentally ill.
After winning election in November, Torrez ordered a review of the Boyd case by the seven senior trial prosecutors,
The shooting of Boyd garnered national attention following video from Perez's helmet camera that showed the final moments of the standoff with Boyd, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.
Boyd is heard yelling threats at officers in short bursts of outrage, but he also said he feared they would hurt him. Nineteen Albuquerque and state police officers arrived on the scene after Boyd pulled two pocket knives on the first two officers to respond to a resident's complaint of his illegal campsite in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.
He is heard on the video surrendering before officers send a smoke bomb, then shoot him.
Sandy retired from the police force in 2014, while Perez was fired last year after both men were arraigned.
