Authorities say German school shooting alert a false alarm

3:11 Dig In: Wake up and smell the compost Pause

0:32 Watch Boise's Pennington sink game-winning 3-pointer

4:22 Wednesday's game at Nevada is "not just another game"

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

4:29 Fly along with the Royal Canadian Snowbirds

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education