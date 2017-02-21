Red Crescent: 74 bodies of migrants wash ashore in Libya

1:52 How VRigami's software works Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:32 All-woman officials crew makes Idaho history at 5A state basketball final

0:46 Watch avalanche descend on snowmobilers

1:38 Charlotte Hirata remembers life at Minidoka Relocation Center

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View