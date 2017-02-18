Father, son killed in head-on collision with each other

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder Pause

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

0:59 Zoey Moore's last-second shot sends Middleton to 4A girls basketball finals

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

1:05 Boise, Nampa firefighters shave their heads in support of 8-year-old fighting cancer

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump