Fears remain after evacuation lifted for 200K Californians

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican Pause

0:51 The day Idaho's Teton Dam broke

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

2:24 How Boise police respond to hate crimes

1:23 Truckstop.com now hiring in Boise

2:37 Chandler Hutchison: "We're just not making shots."

0:29 Mountain View seniors explain why they chose to play with torn ACLs

0:58 Risch objects to King letter

1:39 The aftermath of Idaho's Teton Dam collapse