Man convicted of killing Etan Patz, boy missing since 1979

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway Pause

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:05 "Snow Moon" creates optical illusion at Idaho's Shoshone Falls