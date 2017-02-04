Nation & World

February 4, 2017 12:02 PM

Romania govt will repeal law that decriminalizes corruption

By ALISON MUTLER Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

After mass protests that have rocked the country for days, Romania's government says it will repeal an emergency decree that decriminalizes official misconduct.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said the government would hold an emergency meeting Sunday to repeal the decree, which has sparked the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989.

Protesters are angry that the measure will water down the country's anti-corruption fight against officials.

Grindeanu, however, said the proposal would be sent to Parliament for debate, a move that is not likely to appease protesters, who want the proposal to be canceled.

Grindeanu says "I don't want to divide Romania ... Romania in this moment seems broken in two."

The Constitutional Court is expected to rule next week on whether the measure was legal.

