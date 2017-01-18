George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath

3:36 Republican Convention highlights: Chris Christie, Ben Carson, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Ryan and Tiffany Trump Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

0:32 Kuna mayor pitches in on snow removal in his personal skidsteer

1:40 Meet the Boise mom who designed 'Snowpocalypse' badges for us

1:37 James Reid, on Boise State's second half vs. New Mexico: "The only thing that we changed was going harder. And that can't be the case."

2:08 Idaho lawmakers show solidarity with Rep. Heather Scott

2:31 Police escort injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry up Cole Road to airport medical flight

3:07 Boise County coroner recalls being buried alive by snow coming off roof