One the world’s most popular facial scrubs is ‘completely worthless,’ lawsuit alleges

1:46 Meet Ted Frisbee and Graeme Essman Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

2:48 Take ride on an ACHD snow plow

0:59 Snowshoeing in the Boise Foothills