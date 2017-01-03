Twitter video shows North Carolina officer slamming student

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

0:55 The Monster Dog Pull of 2013

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.