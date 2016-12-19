Man wins OK to wear goat horns in driver's license photo

1:05 Mobile home park tour in Boise and Garden City Pause

0:59 Check out the tubing action at Eagle Island State Park

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

8:55 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, on Cactus Bowl prep, says Cory Young will transfer

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

0:59 Pushing to improve Idaho's public education